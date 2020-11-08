Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 163 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 92,749 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.42.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $232.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

