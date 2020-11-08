Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UDR by 486.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE UDR opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

