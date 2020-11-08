Amalgamated Bank Has $545,000 Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,292,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Qualys by 24,522.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 145,663 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Qualys by 889.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 140,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 126,117 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Qualys by 71.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 281,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,327,000 after acquiring an additional 117,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,602,000 after acquiring an additional 90,973 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,908. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.85.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $91.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

