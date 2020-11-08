Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

LYV stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.