Amalgamated Bank Has $542,000 Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 64.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 332,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000.

SAIL stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,135.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,288,898 shares in the company, valued at $46,722,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,050 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

