Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,900 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.77. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

