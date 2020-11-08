Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UDR were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in UDR by 51.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in UDR by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 9.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

