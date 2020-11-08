Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $221,000 in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.07% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 72.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eros STX Global by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Eros STX Global by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EROS opened at $2.08 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Eros STX Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian language films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as IPTV, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as through Eros Now online entertainment service.

