Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $47.21 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

