Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Garmin were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $115.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $116.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

