Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $248,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 103.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

NYSE:LVS opened at $52.98 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

