Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 839,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 829,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,696,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $26.51 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.