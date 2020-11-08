Amalgamated Bank Sells 100 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $168.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.98. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

