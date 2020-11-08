Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $213,000 Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $39.97 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

