Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,997 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after purchasing an additional 374,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,245 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 542,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

