Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,893,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 17.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.