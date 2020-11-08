Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 9,861 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,746 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01).

SAND has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

