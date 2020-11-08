AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,158.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,162.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,141.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,330.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

