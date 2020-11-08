Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 687,917 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $86,156,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,542,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 513,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $45.74 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.