Amalgamated Bank Sells 137 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 662.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

In other news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $165.31 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $167.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Saia’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

