Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after buying an additional 1,127,430 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

