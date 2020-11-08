1,672 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

NYSE:GD opened at $139.32 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

