Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $214,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after acquiring an additional 588,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Datadog by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,457 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $100.35 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,017.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $630,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,696,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,596,127.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,393,884 shares of company stock worth $138,037,324 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

