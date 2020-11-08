Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,900 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FOX were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,644,000 after buying an additional 4,494,348 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in FOX by 15.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FOX by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,865,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,320,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

