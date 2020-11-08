Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iRobot were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $85.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $48,457.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. Colliers Secur. lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Colliers Securities downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

