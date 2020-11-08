Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,829 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 113.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,645,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WORK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $161,296.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Insiders have sold a total of 360,217 shares of company stock worth $10,607,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

