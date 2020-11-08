New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Booking by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,844.68.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,783.75 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,712.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,678.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.