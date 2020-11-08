Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $27.33 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

