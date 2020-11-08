AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $110.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $1,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,192.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,919 shares of company stock worth $11,530,085 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

