DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

CF opened at $27.33 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.