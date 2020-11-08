Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 1,015 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amedisys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 101,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,021,000 after acquiring an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,570 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $935,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $268.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.79 and a 200-day moving average of $216.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $273.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Benchmark raised their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

