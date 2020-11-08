Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $113,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 138.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $91.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

