Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 11,059 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

