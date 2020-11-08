New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $236.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.12.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

