DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

Shares of MAA opened at $122.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

