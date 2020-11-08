Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 2,889 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $123,000.
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $104.22.
In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $278,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,142,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.56.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
