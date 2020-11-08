Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 2,889 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $104.22.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $278,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,142,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.56.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

