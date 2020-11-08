Keybank National Association OH Sells 333 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WEX were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Truist reduced their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, 140166 cut their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.41.

WEX stock opened at $137.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

