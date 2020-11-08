DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 502 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4,958.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 566,461 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 22.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,794 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 14.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 173,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

NYSE SEE opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,728 shares of company stock worth $1,112,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

