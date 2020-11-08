3,360 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $4,888,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,539,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

