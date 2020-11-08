14,186 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after buying an additional 4,588,939 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 497.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 217.7% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

