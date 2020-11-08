DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,653 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,277.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,783 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,834,000 after purchasing an additional 808,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $141.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.57 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $20,317,775.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $786,770.00. Insiders have sold 1,091,126 shares of company stock valued at $139,654,662 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

