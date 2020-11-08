NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NICE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NICE by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 64,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 17.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.73.

NICE opened at $252.51 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $255.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

