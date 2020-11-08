DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $2,273,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Q2 by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $25,508,116.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $38,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,207.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,269 shares of company stock valued at $35,241,451. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Gabelli cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

QTWO opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

