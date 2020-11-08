Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,717,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,670,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 201,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.8% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 660,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.97 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 39,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total value of $4,357,739.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $1,819,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,591,450. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.