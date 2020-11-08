DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 32,817 POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

PKX stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. POSCO has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Nomura upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

