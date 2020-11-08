Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,767 shares of company stock worth $21,261,299. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $85.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

