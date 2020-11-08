Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $213.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $218.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average of $180.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.