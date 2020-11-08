NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 44.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,448 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 25.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in NiSource by 31.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

