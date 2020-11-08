DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 20,886 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 22,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

NYSE JNPR opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

