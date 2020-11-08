New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,293,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.68. The company has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,037 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,086. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

